REAA Election results

by Greg Lincoln

Voting for the Regional Educational Attendance Area or REAA took place on October 6th, 2020 and the election results have been posted. Overall voter turnout was 17.75% statewide with 5,494 voters voting out of 30,953. The village of Angoon had the highest voter turnout at 49.23%. In the YK delta region, the community of Marshall had the highest voter turnout with 44.21% of registered voters going to the polls. Unalakleet had 40.32%, Pilot Station had 37.84%, and Lower Kalskag had 35.06% voter turnout. Kipnuk had the lowest voter turnout at 4.4% with Kwigillingok a close second at 4.88%. Tuluksak was the third lowest at 15.12%. Statewide the lowest was at Big Delta at 2.59%. I know folks are busy all the time, but we encourage everyone to vote. Thank you to all who went to the polls, and best wishes to all the newly elected school board members.

REAA 02 BERING STRAIT

SECTION IV

SEAT F – 3 YEAR Term

•CUNNINGHAM, ANNABELLE* – UNALAKLEET 312

•Write-in 20

SEAT G – 3 YEAR Term

•DICKENS, ROBERT G.* – UNALAKLEET 214

•ELACHIK SR., RICHARD J, ST MICHAEL 129

•Write-in 3

REAA 03 LOWER YUKON

SECTION I

SEAT B – 3 YEAR Term

•KAMKOFF, ELSIE – KOTLIK 258

•OKITKUN, CYRIL P.- KOTLIK 346

•TEGANLAKLA, CHRISTINE R. – EMMONAK 308

SECTION II

SEAT F – 3 YEAR Term

SMITH, GEORGE H.* – SCAMMON BAY, AK 837

•Write-in 43

SECTION IV

SEAT I – 3 YEAR Term

•KOZEVNIKOFF, MATTHEW – RUSSIAN MISSION 535

•PETERS, MICHAEL P. “MIKE” – MARSHALL 338

•Write-in 31

REAA 04 LOWER KUSKOKWIM

SECTION II

SEAT B – 3 YEAR Term

•WESTON, BESSIE -MEKORYUK 113

•Write-in 2

SECTION IV

SEAT E – 3 YEAR Term

•DYMENT, HUGH C. – BETHEL 441

•Write-in 16

SEAT H – 3 YEAR Term

•DANIEL, CLARENCE L.* – BETHEL 431

•Write-in 14

REAA 05 KUSPUK

SECTION I

SEAT B – 3 YEAR Term

•HOFFMAN, DWAYNE M.* – KALSKAG 109

•Write-in 8

REAA 11 IDITAROD AREA

SECTION I

SEAT A – 3 YEAR Term

•CLARK, SHIRLEY J.* – GRAYLING 50

•SHORT, ANN E. – GRAYLING 68

•WORKMAN, KELLY S. – SHAGELUK 40

•Write-in 5

REAA 22 KASHUNAMIUT

SEAT A – 3 YEAR Term

•SLATS, GREGORY E.* – CHEVAK 120

•Write-in 14

SEAT E – 3 YEAR Term

BLAKESLEY-NASH, DAYNA P.* – CHEVAK 138

•Write-in 5

REAA 23 YUPIIT

SECTION I

SEAT C – 3 YEAR Term

•ALEXIE, LILLIAN M. “AYAK’AQ” – AKIACHAK 97

•CHARLES, DAVID A. – AKIACHAK 66

•Write-in 46

SECTION II

SEAT D – 3 YEAR Term

GREGORY, PETER A. SR.* – TULUKSAK 174

•Write-in 24

The above results were posted as unofficial as of October 25th, 2020 from the Alaska Division of Elections. The General election will be held Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Please be sure to vote and be safe following pandemic guidelines. Thanks voters and candidates for your service. (*Incumbent)