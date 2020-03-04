RavnAir providing transportation for Alaska DMV representatives

RavnAir Group is offering to help with air transportation to remote communities for State of Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) employees to assist in signing up Alaskans in the Real ID program.

With a population of less than 800,000 people spread across 663,000 square miles, many Alaska communities and even regional hubs do not offer DMV services.

The Real ID Act requires residents to have a Real ID by October 1, 2020. The Real ID will be required for travel purposes, although a passport and any Federal Identification will also be acceptable. This includes Federally recognized American Native ID’s with a photo.

RavnAir Group has been working with the State of Alaska on this endeavor and offered to transport DMV workers to and from communities that request the services. Local governments, tribes or other community entities will provide housing and other services for the DMV workers. RavnAir serves over 115 Alaska communities.

“We recognize for families and residents in smaller communities, this is a significant challenge and want to provide access to the Real ID program,” said Dave Pflieger. President & CEO of RavnAir Group. “We know it will help many communities and are glad to provide the service.”