To our valued Customers and Frequent Flyers,

As you know, the entire airline industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and vitally necessary travel bans.

Unfortunately, RavnAir Group, the largest regional airline in our state, has been similarly affected by this crisis. It is for that reason that today we made the extremely difficult decision to ground all seventy-two (72) of our aircraft; stop all operations; temporarily lay-off all of our employees; and seek Chapter 11 protection in order to obtain immediate Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) funding.

We took these actions to ensure our airline has a future, and to give us time to “hit pause” while we seek federal CARES Act grants and other sources of financial assistance that will allow us to weather the Coronavirus pandemic and emerge successfully once it has passed.

How long we must wait is uncertain, but I want to assure you that everyone here at Ravn is doing everything possible to get back in the air very soon, so we can resume the vital air service you depend on to get home to your families, to your businesses, to medical appointments, and to other duties that are essential to our communities and the State of Alaska.

For those of you who were scheduled to fly this week or in the weeks ahead, please accept my deepest apologies for this sudden, but vitally necessary, decision to cancel all flights until further notice. With our call center now closed, I would request that you contact us through our website or by email at [email protected] so we can gather your information and follow-up accordingly, once we have more news regarding your flight bookings.

I would also ask that you keep checking our website and your email for future updates regarding what’s next for Ravn, and when we expect to be able to restart our airline.

For now, I hope you, your families, and your loved ones all stay safe and healthy during these incredibly trying times.

Dave Pflieger, CEO

RavnAir Group

Anchorage, AK

World Class Idea in a time of trouble

This concept involves teacher, businesses, government support to develop an online educational tool used to promote Reading and transfer of information.

A computer software product (such as Newsela.com, Newsinlevels.com, readworks.org, and others) allows for written materials to be raised or lowered by grade level.

The idea includes having teachers, businesses, or others write articles and lessons for Elementary through High School and beyond.

The articles would contain the most current information and could be formatted into grade levels. The 2nd grade would have a new Social Studies, Math, Language Arts textbook every day, week, or month.

This could be true in any country, language, subject, at any level of readabilities. This is a new day and opportunity is knocking.

Just in Alaska alone…

The newspaper machines of large cities can have renewed life. Even the small town newspapers can play a large role in writing articles to their local citizens and customers. Advertisers will be paying most of the tab

Maybe there will be sections like, heathy foods, crafts, music and art… When a dog chews up a textbook, the district won’t be out $60-$100, it will be more like $1.50!

Years ago, I remember the Sunday pager was about an inch think.

Language Arts would need several Volumes as well each year, but both of these would be renewable each year with little change, so some of the information would be recyclable, just reformatted maybe.

Also a regular (once a week) Sunday paper could have interesting things for everyone, at all ages: Sectioned into subjects, Math, Science, LA, History, Art, etc… delivered to the public for $1.50-$2.50.

Alaska History could be quite up-to-date with links to maps, photos, stories, legends, both fact and legend. I remember an Alaska book I read that told of old-timers riding into Soldotna on moose, of capturing a Rocky Mountain goat for a circus, or of reindeer herding up north of here.

Dan May

Tuntutuliak, AK

Economic crisis

Good morning to all Staff that works with Delta Discovery and fellow Alaskans. My name is John Evan II. I got a couple questions for you guys. One of my questions I got is how do you guys feel about this economic crisis situation due to Covid-19 and one of my other questions is why hasn’t the Delta Discovery asked questions about the PFD.

We all know that the PFD has been an effective economic recovery for all Alaskans without a job or little to no income resources for a family that can’t get their family’s needs taken care of like food, Pampers and take care of bills.

Since no one can call into Governor Mike Dunleavy call in show which reporters have access to ask questions. You and many Alaskans should be asking what would I be able to do with all the payback of 5 years of the PFD, going on 6 if they do the same this year capping the pfd.

When the PFD has been capped by the legislative party they are breaking the laws by the Alaska state laws and not sure why anyone is doing anything about it. For example anyone else that is a normal citizen would get handcuffed and charged under these allegations of breaking the law.

You know how much relief it would be to quit worrying about bills and having food on your table, keeping your children in clean Pampers if they are in Pampers. One question I can apply for Delta Discovery to work on this historical source of income and ask the Governor while he is doing the Facebook like to see why they only allow Government members to vote on the PFD not the whole state of Alaska like they allowed it back in the early years after the PFD was invented.

Like any other voting campaign every person’s vote counts. Like no Alaskan citizen has got prior approval for their input on anything besides reporters? That’s what I would like to know. Thank you for your time and I look forward to your input on these questions.

John Evan II

Lower Kalskag, AK