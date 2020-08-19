Qanirtuuq Salmon Fishing

August 19, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0
Photo by Theodora Smith

The Smith Family of Quinhagak enjoyed a weekend of fishing on the Qanirtuuq River. In the photo are Patricia, Kenny, Caden, Valerie, Sheen, and Donovan Smith with their fresh catch of silver salmon.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.