Qangqaginaq River Ice Fisher

April 10, 2019 Delta Lifestyles 0
photo by Yolanda Imgalrea

2 year old Elizabeth Imgalrea of Chevak went ice fishing at the mouth of Qangqaginaq River on March 31, 2019 where she caught her first dozen fish!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.