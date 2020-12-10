Pumpkin Cobber

by Millie Bentley

Here’s a pumpkin, ‘not a pie’, recipe for you. I made this for Christmas (and Thanksgiving) a few years back and it was such a hit that a lot of folks wanted the recipe. One friend said, “I really don’t like pumpkin pie, because it’s too mushy and tastes kinda soapy, but I love this because you still have the wonderful spicy pumpkin flavor with more cake-like consistency.”

It’s worth making – easy, ingredients that are readily available, and delicious! So give it a try this holiday season.

Pumpkin Cobbler

1 stick (1/2 cup) butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup whole or low fat milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten

1 small can (5 oz.) evaporated milk

1 can (30 oz.) pumpkin pie filling (like Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix or another brand that calls for adding eggs, but not pure pumpkin)

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut butter into pieces and place in a 9 x 11 x 2 inch glass baking dish. (I used a metal 9 x 13 inch pan and it worked fine.) Place pan in preheating oven to melt the butter.

Meanwhile, mix together the flour, sugar, whole milk, and vanilla. Remove pan with melted butter from the oven and carefully pour flour/sugar mixture into pan. Do not stir. Set mixture aside.

Break eggs into a 2-quart mixing bowl and beat well with a whisk; add evaporated milk and pumpkin pie filling. Stir well. Slowly pour or spoon pumpkin mixture on top of the batter in the baking pan. Do not stir. The crust batter will rise to cover the pumpkin as it bakes. Bake about 50 minutes to an hour until the crust is a dark golden brown on top. Let the cobbler rest for 20 minutes to an hour before serving.

Serve topped with vanilla ice cream if desired. Yum, yum, good! Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.