Public Safety Academy graduates 39 new Law Enforcement Officers

ALET Session #20-02 is one of the academy’s largest graduating classes and includes fourteen Alaska State Troopers, eight Wildlife Troopers, as well as recruits from several city, state, and borough police agencies

In a graduation ceremony that has been modified due to the spread of COVID-19, 39 new law enforcement officers receive their badges November 13th, 2020. The ceremony was closed to the public, but those that were interested were able to watch live at 1:00 pm on the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page. Class 20-02 is tied for the largest ALET graduating class since 2007.

“Congratulations to one of the largest graduating classes of the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Your willingness to serve others does not go unnoticed. Thank you for your commitment to protect and serve Alaskans all over the state, I look forward to seeing the good work you do in our communities.”

Graduating recruits completed more than 1,000 hours of training over the course of 16 weeks of basic Alaska Law Enforcement Training. Schooling included intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness, and many scenario-based exercises designed to prepare entry-level police officers and Troopers for successful careers in Alaska law enforcement.

“The Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates the finest peace officers in the country with the help of some of the best instructors and support staff in the state. The world-class training that these graduates received will prepare them to save lives, apprehend criminals, and console victims,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price. “Even with a global pandemic and increased scrutiny of law enforcement in much of the country these graduates remained focused on preparing for a career in selfless service to their communities. Alaska’s law enforcement family grew today, and we are thankful for their willingness to serve.”

The graduation signals the conclusion of Alaska Law Enforcement Training Session #20-02.

ALET Session #20-02 Graduates:

Katherine Barnes, Anchorage Airport Police & Fire

Mitchell Boord, Sitka Police

Benjamin Botts, Ketchikan Police

Jonathan Bouma, Copper River Native Assoc.

Marshall Braun, Kodiak Area Native Assoc

Dylan Brooks, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Taylor Burcell, Fairbanks Police

Donovan Chappell, Kotzebue Police

Jeremy Detterer, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Miguel Garcia, Alaska State Troopers

Jonathan Gill, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

James Halbert III, Alaska State Troopers

Christopher Jennings, Alaska State Troopers

Max Jusi, Haines Police

Kyle Justus, Copper River Native Assoc.

Cody Kasper, Alaska State Troopers

Dylan Kutzer, Anchorage Airport Police & Fire

Chad Larsen, Kenai Police

David Larson, Anchorage Airport Police & Fire

Patrick McKean, Alaska State Troopers

Ryan McMicken, Saint Paul Police

Derek McWeeney, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Timothy Miller, Alaska State Troopers

Jeffrey Minsch, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Joseph Morris, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Derek Norris, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Carolyn Novakovich, Anchorage Airport Police & Fire

Leon Osborne, Bristol Bay Police

Joshua Palugod, Anchorage Airport Police & Fire

Vladimir Plotnikov, Alaska State Troopers

Christopher Rafferty, Alaska State Troopers

Joshua Robles, Alaska State Troopers

Nicholas Robles, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Jenny Rongstad, Alaska State Troopers

Timothy Rosario, Alaska State Troopers

Cody Royer, Alaska State Troopers

Jorden Spieth, Alaska State Troopers

Caleb Sullivan, Copper River Native Assoc.

Gabrielle Vassar, Alaska State Troopers

Following graduation, the 22 Trooper recruits will continue their training at the academy for an additional two weeks. The “Trooper Basic” training includes tailored and advanced training in fish and wildlife investigations, boating safety, survival, commercial fisheries enforcement, search and rescue, and critical stress management. Recruits also participate in additional scenario-based trainings.

Upon completion of Trooper Basic, recruits will move toward their first duty assignments in either Fairbanks, Soldotna, or the Mat-Su Valley, and begin a 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program. All Trooper recruits are expected to develop to the point of being able to perform all law enforcement functions independently. If successful, the Trooper recruits will be promoted to the rank of Trooper upon completion of their probationary period, generally 12 months from the start of the academy.