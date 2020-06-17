Public Safety Academy Graduates 33 Law Enforcement Officers

ALET Session #20-01 includes eight Alaska State Troopers, two Wildlife Troopers, and recruits from several city state, and borough police agencies.

A full house watched as 33 newly minted law enforcement officers marched across the stage to receive their badges. To accommodate social distancing, the large graduating class and their guests, the ALET graduation was held at the Harrigan Centennial Hall in Sitka. The graduation ceremony, which began at 1 p.m., featured a class of eight Alaska State Troopers, two Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and recruits from several city and borough police departments from around the state.

“Public safety has been priority number one for my administration,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “I am proud to see a new class of law enforcement officers graduating and deploying to every region of the state. These committed individuals have answered the call of service and sacrifice to protect their fellow Alaskans.”

Graduating recruits completed more than 1,000 hours of training over the course of 16 weeks of basic Alaska Law Enforcement Training. Schooling included intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness, and many scenario-based exercises designed to prepare entry-level police officers and Troopers for successful careers in Alaska law enforcement.

“I am very proud not only of this graduating class, but also the law enforcement agencies statewide and the Alaska Law Enforcement Training academy staff. While they were all here focusing on the extensive training in preparation of their service to Alaska, circumstances they could never have planned for occurred; a global pandemic requiring significant change to our way of life challenged the schedule of their training, and the profession they are entering into has been under great scrutiny nationwide,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price. “The training these graduates received will be of great value to them and their respective agencies as they selflessly serve the people of Alaska with dignity and fairness. The law enforcement family of Alaska welcomes them, appreciates them and their families, and thanks them for their commitment and their service.”

The graduation signals the conclusion of Alaska Law Enforcement Training Session #20-01. The ceremony was streamed live on the DPS Facebook page.

ALET Session #20-01 Graduates include:

Joshua Ballard, Seward Police

Noah Belt, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Yuriy Bezzubenko, Hoonah Police

Amber Blackmon, Sitka Police

Nakeeya Bowman, Alaska State Troopers

Kyle Butler, Cordova Police

Michael Clauson, Wasilla Police

Samuel Cooke, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Tony Del Rosario, Fairbanks Airport Police & Fire

Gaven Eaker, Fairbanks Airport Police & Fire

Jared Edenshaw, Alaska State Troopers

Carter Forney, Alaska State Parks

Brian Glenn, Alaska State Troopers

Kelepi Hausia, North Slope Borough Police

Gram Hood, Kodiak Police

Jacob Ianacone, Alaska State Troopers

Sean Imhof, Juneau Police

Jonathan Jachim, Nome Police

Austin Martino, Nome Police

Roy Mitchell, Ketchikan Police

Kodie Moss, Ketchikan Police

Mark Pelia, North Slope Borough Police

Jerod Perron, Alaska State Troopers

Tyler Reid, Juneau Police

Beckett Savage, Juneau Police

Travis Schiaffo, Unalaska Police

Brandon Spangler, Alaska State Troopers

Kristen St. Amand, Alaska State Parks

Kellen Stock, Homer Police

Benjamin Strachan, Alaska State Troopers

Tyler Waltemyer, Alaska State Troopers

Tiffany Walters, Palmer Police

Parker White, Sitka Police

Following graduation, the 10 Trooper recruits will continue their training at the academy for an additional two weeks. The “Trooper Basic” training includes tailored and advanced training in fish and wildlife investigations, boating safety, survival, commercial fisheries enforcement, search and rescue, and critical stress management. Recruits also participate in additional scenario-based trainings.

Upon completion of Trooper Basic, recruits will move toward their first duty assignments in either Fairbanks, Soldotna, or the Mat-Su Valley, and begin a 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program. All Trooper recruits are expected to develop to the point of being able to perform all law enforcement functions independently. If successful, the Trooper recruits will be promoted to the rank of Trooper upon completion of their probationary period, generally 12 months from the start of the academy.