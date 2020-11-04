Thank you all for your kindness and for comforting us during the loss of our beloved Priscilla Rachael Chris. She was our daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. We, the family of Priscilla would like to thank the following for your help during this difficult time:

Quyana to Paul Saltzman and Bro Tad Lindley for making the beautiful cedar cross, Lawrence Charles for making the wooden box that goes over the casket, Pastor Bradbury and Sister Bonnie Bradbury and the Bethel United Pentecostal Church, Seth and Shantel O’Brien, Sharon Carter, our Sisters of Strength: Danielle Craven, Jackie Chris, Sharon Chakuchin, Alex Mortensen, Kelsie Fuentes, Michelle Chris, Hilda Oscar, and Kelly Lincoln and the UPC Daughters of the King; Greg Lincoln; the UPC ladies, Rita Cleveland, Ida Anvil, Nunapitchuk IRA Council, Eek Traditional Council, Orutsararmiut Native Council, and Calista Corporation for donations. Thank you to the City of Bethel and Jimmy Boan for your help. Thank you to everyone for helping with money donations and for comforting us with gifts of food and flowers.

And thank you to the Pallbearers for helping us lay our loved one to rest: Theodore Lindley, Mackenzie Lincoln, Seth O’Brien, John Chakuchin, Joe Pete, Austin Kirby, and Steven Aluska.

Thank you for your prayers in our time of sorrow, we appreciate you all. Please forgive us if we forgot to mention anyone, quyana.

-The Chris and Carter Family