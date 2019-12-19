Principal of Gladys Jung Elementary arrested

The principal of Gladys Jung Elementary, Christopher Carmichael, age 55, was arrested on the night of December 10, 2019 and charged with one count of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor and two count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force along with the Alaska State Troopers and the local Bethel Police made the arrest.

In a statement released on December 11th, 2019, the Lower Kuskokwim School District administration said that they were contacted by law enforcement the night of December 10th, 2019 and were informed that the Gladys Jung School Principal was under investigation and had been arrested.

“It is our understanding that he remains in custody at this time,” said the statement. “We are awaiting further information as to the specifics of the investigation and charges. The District is actively and fully cooperating with law enforcement during the course of the investigation.”

LKSD said that additional social workers and school counselors will be available to provide support in the schools during this difficult time.

On December 12th, 2019, the District released a follow-up to the previous days’ press release.

“The LKSD administration was informed today by the FBI at 4:25PM that Christopher Carmichael has been charged with one count of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

“The LKSD Administration has assigned LKSD Personnel Director Joshua Gill as Acting Principal at Gladys Jung Elementary School through the rest of this semester, which ends December 20. LKSD Administration is finalizing arrangements for an interim principal to serve at GJES for the remainder of the school year.

“LKSD has social workers available for emotional support for students and parents. If parents need to access this support they should contact their child’s school social worker or LKSD Lead Social Worker at 543-4874 or 545-4429.

“Over the next week, Acting Principal Joshua Gill will be reaching out to parents to connect with them about any concerns they may have about their child’s education at GJES and answer any questions they may have about safety and security at the school.

Carmichael has been with LKSD since 2000 in Quinhagak and also Goodnews Bay before becoming the principal at GJE in 2004.