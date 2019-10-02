by Millie Bentley

Greetings. We need lots of recipes for folks with diabetes. Because lots of folks have diabetes. Most recipes can be modified to fit a diabetic “diet”. One must avoid, or use sparingly, high glycemic foods – those which turn to sugar quickly when eaten. They include almost everything white – white rice, white potatoes, white flour, sugar – and goodies at the store like pastries, cookies, candy bars, chips, soda pop and so on. The good news is that some products are made for diabetics, but the real responsibility lies with the individual or caregiver who must ensure that the proper food is eaten. YKHC has a good diabetes program and anyone diagnosed with diabetes is given lots of information about diet and lifestyle needs by his or her doctor.

Here’s a tasty recipe that’s not too bad for diabetics:

Pork Chops with Onion Gravy

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

Pinch of cayenne

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 boneless pork chops or cutlets (4 to 6 oz. each)

2 cups onions, thinly sliced (about 1 large)

3 tablespoons flour, divided

1 cup chicken broth (or 1 cup water and 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules)

¼ cup milk

Mix first four ingredients in small bowl and then spread on pork chops or cutlets, rubbing in well. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat; brown meat, 3 or 4 minutes per side. Remove to platter. Add remaining tablespoon olive oil to skillet if needed. Sauté onions until limp, but not brown – about 4 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour, mix well; add chicken broth and bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat and add pork chops to skillet. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until pork is tender. Mix milk and remaining tablespoon of flour until smooth. Remove pork chops to serving platter. Stir milk mixture into skillet and cook another few minutes, stirring, until gravy thickens. Serve over pork chops or separately if desired. Four servings.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.

