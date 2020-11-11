Parmesan Chicken Linguini

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here’s a recipe that I obtained from Barb Long, a nurse at Providence Hospital back in 2001. It will hit the spot.

Barb Long’s Chicken Linguini

1 tablespoon butter or olive oil

1 or more onions, thinly sliced

1 or 2 teaspoons minced garlic, to taste

Crushed red chilies – ½ teaspoon or to taste

Sweet basil, dried – 2 tablespoons or to taste

6 boneless/skinless chicken thighs

2 packages (10 oz.) frozen, chopped spinach

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Linguini, al dente

2 or 3 oranges

Place frozen spinach in a colander to thaw and drain. Cut chicken thighs into bite sized pieces and set aside. In a long skillet beat butter or olive oil. Add onions and garlic and sauté until translucent. Add dried red chilies, basil and chicken. Brown and allow to simmer until chicken is done (this time may be extended if needed). Squeeze thawed spinach dry and add to chicken. Cook linguini until al dente (“to the tooth”). Slice the oranges into segments (as one would slice lemons for serving with fish). Just before the linguini is done, add Parmesan cheese to the chicken and heat through. Add cooked linguini to chicken and stir gently.

Serve immediately garnished with orange slices. Yum-m-m! A big green salad and hot bread hits the spot with this dish.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.