Owners of Diamond Point deny Pebble Use of Property

Igiugig, AK – Igiugig Village Council (IVC) responded today (May 25th, 2020) to the news that the Pebble Limited Partnership (PLP) applied to alter their Project Description to “Alternative 3 – North Road Only.” IVC is the owner of Iliaska Environmental LLC, the majority owner and operator of the Diamond Point rock quarry – a critical component in the “North Road Only” alternative.

The move by PLP deviates from the previous preferred alternative, known commonly as the “southern route” which included an ice-breaking ferry and a port at Amakdedori, a traditional fish camp of the people of Igiugig for countless generations.

Igiugig Village Council released the following statement:

“PLP’s plan for Diamond Point presented in the EIS does not fit with our plans for Diamond Point, and should not be considered an acceptable alternative. The Corps continues to disregard our concerns, has failed in their trust responsibility to adequately consult with our tribe, and has not completed thorough analyses of the impacts this project will have on our people. IVC will continue to put the well-being of our people and our future generations first, as we have since time immemorial.”