by Millie Bentley

Greetings. For those of you who can’t wait to fire up the barby or those of you who, like me, do not have access to a barbecue here’s a great recipe for oven barbecued brisket that tastes almost as good as that done on the real deal. And, it’s a lot less messy.

OVEN BARBECUED BRISKET

3 pounds beef brisket, trimmed of all visible fat

1 ½ cups water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar, packed down

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper, fine grind

¼ teaspoon liquid smoke

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Place brisket in a large Dutch oven with a lid; add ½ cup water; cover and bake for two hours or until tender.

Meanwhile heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and sauté for about 5 minutes or until onion is limp but not brown. Add garlic, ketchup, vinegar, lemon juice, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, chili powder, salt and black pepper. Stir well. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water, stirring until cornstarch is dissolved. Add this to saucepan. Simmer sauce over low heat, stirring occasionally, for about an hour to blend the flavors. Add the liquid smoke when sauce is cooked and removed from heat. (Note: This recipe may be doubled and half the sauce refrigerated for use within the next week or so.)

Remove brisket from oven and transfer to a platter while the pot is emptied of drippings and wiped with paper towels. Return brisket to Dutch oven and pour barbecue sauce over. Cover and replace in oven. Bake another hour or so. Yum! Yum! Yum! A three yummer, at least. Serves 8 persons easily and makes great hot barbecue beef sandwiches (if you have any leftovers).

Until next time, Dear Reader, vaya con Dios.