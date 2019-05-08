Orutsararmiut Native Council Fisheries Project 2019 Updates

Chinook Salmon Age-Sex-Length Sampling Program

Community of Bethel! Please help us to better understand the size and age trends of returning Kuskokwim River Chinook salmon. You can earn $5 for every Chinook salmon you sample! We provide you with training and all sampling materials.

•Community trainings held at the ONC Bowling Alley/Multipurpose Building:

Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11AM-4PM

Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11AM-4PM

Get trained and take a sampling kit home!

Fish Distribution Program

Interested in signing up to for the fish distribution program? Bethel residents must meet the following criteria to be eligible to receive fish:

•55+ years old

•Widow, disabled and/or a single parent with no way to fish for your family

Bethel and outlying villages are also eligible to receive fish for funerals and potlatches.

Please contact ONC Biologist, Janessa Esquible at 907-545-2005 if you are interested in signing-up for the Chinook salmon age-sex-length sampling program and/or want to receive fish this upcoming June!

These projects are cooperatively operated by ONC and Alaska Department of Fish & Game.