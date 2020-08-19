Online absentee ballot application system now available

The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) is excited to announce the addition of our new Online Absentee Ballot Application System. Beginning today, June 24, voters who choose to vote by-mail can apply for the absentee ballot on our website: https://absenteeballotapplication.alaska.gov/ instead of mailing, emailing, or faxing their application to DOE.

For many years, voters in Alaska have had the choice to vote absentee by-mail and now the application process will be easier and faster for those who wish to apply. Once a voter submits their online application, following review by DOE, the voter will be scheduled to receive a ballot.

To use the Online Absentee Ballot Application System, voters must have a valid and current Alaska driver’s license or state ID card. If a voter does not have a valid and current Alaska driver’s license or state ID, they may select to apply using the paper absentee ballot application option. The new system will also allow voters to register to vote or update their voter registration while simultaneously requesting a by-mail ballot.

Voters are encouraged to apply for a by-mail ballot early and only once. Voters may apply for all elections in a calendar year on a single application. All applications for a by-mail ballot must be received no later than 10 days before Election Day.

Voters are not required to send repeat applications they may receive from other entities, during this election cycle. If a voter is unsure if they have already applied, they can check the status of their application and ballot on our website at https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/

For additional assistance, voters can contact the Absentee and Petition Office at (907) 270-2700 or [email protected]