One new case of COVID-19 reported in one Alaska community

May 6, 2020 — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced one new death and one new travel-related case of COVID-19 in Tok, which is the first known case for this community. This brings the total case count to 372.

These cases reflect data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 5 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.

The person who died was a male over the age of 80 from Anchor Point who had preexisting medical conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 at South Peninsula Hospital when he was admitted and where he subsequently died. This brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 10.

“I am saddened to hear of the death of another person with COVID-19. We all send our condolences to his family and loved ones and hold them in our thoughts,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “Alaskans should continue to practice personal protective measures to safeguard all members of our community from this disease, including those who are more vulnerable to its serious complications.”

The new case is a female aged 70-79. There have been a total of 38 hospitalizations with no new hospitalizations reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 284, including seven new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 23,655 tests have been conducted.