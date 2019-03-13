John Borowski lives year round in a log cabin he built himself 5 miles below Napaimute on the Kuskokwim River. He is one of the last of the old time trappers and also one of the last people in our region to use a dog team as his main winter transportation. He finally stopped using dogs around the mid 1990’s. Now John does all his trapping by walking. Trapping is still his main source of income. In this picture he is holding marten fur that he caught this winter.
Old Time Trapping
