This is John Westlock III holding his spear and spear thrower made by his Uppa Albert of Emmonak, AK. This is just one set of many that his Uppa has gifted him over his short 3 years of age. John is a born hunter, he asks his dad to take him out boating everyday. On this particular day John III watched, as his older cousin Connor Hootch eagerly tried his luck at catching a seal, and wanted to give his own spear and spear thrower a try. Although he didn’t catch this day, the enthusiasm he had to try, and to watch out for the seal, shows how much he loves hunting, already at 3 years old. He also has a toy gun from his Uppa and Grams, which he has to take out on our boating trips, he keeps it near him while looking out for birds and moose. This boy of ours is a pride and joy of our families on both sides, he is our only son. He has two older sisters who love him dearly, and parents who encourage him and his family to learn our way of life, and culture, and also the importance of keeping our traditions alive. -Sylvia Moore
Ocean Hunting Trip
Recent Posts
- Grant Aviation employee tests positive for COVID-19 August 13, 2020
- AVTEC now allows high school seniors opportunities to enroll August 12, 2020
- Boy and His Dog August 12, 2020
- For Sale August 12, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 29 – August 5 August 12, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 7 August 12, 2020
- Bethel resident earns degree from WGU August 12, 2020
- When Someone is Grieving August 12, 2020
- Donlin Gold Project update on recent drilling and ongoing community support amid Covid-19 Pandemic August 12, 2020
- Ircinrraq File #29: Who Am I to Say What You Did or Didn’t See? August 12, 2020
- Alaska Military Youth Academy reopens campus for in-residence program August 12, 2020
- Berry Baby August 12, 2020
- Bears alert scientists to secret salmon streams August 12, 2020
- Artists of all ages paint Bethel dumpsters August 12, 2020
- Fish & Game investigates bear attack near Hope August 12, 2020
Be the first to comment