“Nurataaq” Martina Rose Ayaprun Rapoza

July 19, 1966 – August 7, 2020

On August 7, 2020, Martina Rose Ayaprun Rapoza went to be with our Lord. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after battling cancer.

Martina was born on July 19, 1966, to Joseph and Julia Ayaprun. She was the youngest of seven and was a beloved baby sister. Martina loved her family and often sought encouragement and guidance from her mother. She was raised in Kipnuk, and loved the subsistence lifestyle.

She loved to be on the tundra picking berries, and loved cutting fish. She was also skilled in beading, knitting and crocheting. Martina was spiritual and had a loving relationship with Jesus. Singing Gospel songs was one of her favorite pastimes.

Martina met her husband, Michael in 1988, while attending college in Bethel. They married in 1994, and together they raised two beautiful children, Mikey and Caitlin. In February 2015, she became a grandmother to Malia. Martina loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and was devoted to her family. She was so patient with her children and granddaughter. Martina wanted nothing but health and happiness for them. She remained happily married to Michael for 26 years.

Holidays and special occasions were especially cherished by Martina. She loved to host feasts and would cook up a storm! She loved to laugh, tease and give her family nicknames. Martina always had a smile and could always be counted on to lend a hand. She was selfless when it came to her family, friends and loved ones.

Following her husband’s retirement, they moved to Kenai, where Martina later retired from the State of Alaska. After retiring, Martina raised chickens and ducks. She loved her chickens, Rosie and Wilma, her duck, Goot Goot and her dog, Doobie.

Until the end, Martina had the kindest heart. She never lost her faith or fighting spirit. She maintained a positive outlook and never complained. In her final days, Martina was at peace and was surrounded by the family that she loved with all her heart.

Martina is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Julia Ayaprun and brother Richard Jones.

She is survived by her husband Michael, children Mikey and Caitlin, granddaughter Malia, siblings Adolph and Joyce Ayaprun, Sally and Thomas Kashatok Jr. (D), Agnes Ayaprun, Liz (who Martina referred to as “Mom”) and Richard John, Steven Ayaprun, Harry and Phyllis Ayaprun (D). Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family.

Special thanks to Dr. Stuart Marcotte of the Denai’na Wellness Center, Kugkaktlik Limited Corporation for the casket, Calista Corporation for the financial donation, mother-in-law Nani Wong for helping to care for Martina and their house, BJ at the Kenai Peninsula Memorial Chapel for all the guidance and assistance, Daneen Mitsumura for the beautiful flowers, Adam Meyers for Officiating, Greg and Kelly Lincoln for the obituary and all the family, friends and loved ones who cooked, visited and paid their respects.

Martina’s Favorite song: Beautiful star of Bethlehem.

Favorite Bible verse: Proverbs 3:5-6, [5] Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. [6] In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.

Martina was laid to rest at the Kenai City Cemetery. Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.

Martina,

Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. We love you, our baby sister, wife, mom, aunt, grandmother and friend.