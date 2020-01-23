Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government Winter Meeting

To all members of the 56 Yukon Kuskokwim Tribal Governments and invited guests: This is an invitation to all of the leaders of the YK Delta for the winter meeting to be held at the Alaska Bible Seminary Building in Bethel, Alaska on February 18th and 19th, 2020. We will send out the final agenda which will include the issues of Public Safety, Tribal Courts, Donlin Gold Project report, economic development and the report on the status of the efforts for Regional Tribal Government which is very important to understand to deal with the issues that are coming in front of the region.

If you have any questions, please call Mike Williams at 907-765-2061. Please pass this on as we have no email for every Tribe. Quyana.

