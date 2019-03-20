Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government to meet

The Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government will convene on March 20-21, 2019 at the Bethel Moravian Church Seminary building starting at 8am. “Every Tribe and Tribal Organizations are invited to talk about Regional Unity to advance our way of life,” writes Mike Williams Sr. of Akiak.

Agenda items include reviewing the Nunavut Alaska process and the treaty that was signed by the tribes, the history of the Association of Village Council Presidents and reviewing of the bylaws since inception, the borough study that was conducted, Senate Bill 18 review, an update on the constitutional government and powers, a Natural Resources update, and planning to develop the Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government.

The meeting will adjourn at noon on March 21. For more information, please call Mike Williams at 907-765-2061.