Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government to meet

The Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government will be meeting telephonically on August 27th, 2020. The number to connect with is: 1-907-308-8050, ID: 649 955 074#.

The revised agenda will be emailed on August 24, 2020 out to all of the 56 Tribes of Western Alaska. The goal of the Government is to achieve unity for all of the 56 Tribes in the YK region.

Updates will be provided on the CARES Act and COVID-19 policies update, Regional Tribal Government, Subsistence hunting lawsuit against the Federal Subsistence Board, Donlin Gold mine update, 2020 summer fishing update, Chinook bycatch, erosion control, and moose and caribou hunt regulations. If you have additions to the agenda or any questions, please call Mike Williams at 907-765-2061 or email at [email protected]