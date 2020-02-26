Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government seeks to strengthen tribes

The Nunavut Alaska Provisional Government will be meeting at the Bethel Alaska Moravian Church Seminary meeting room starting on March 9th, 2020 at 1:30pm until 5:00pm. The next day the meeting will start on March 10th, 2020 at 9:00am and adjourn at 5:00pm.

The revised agenda will be emailed out to all of the 56 Tribes of Western Alaska. The goal of the Government is to achieve unity for all of the 56 Tribes in the region instead of a state-chartered borough under the State of Alaska.

The past studies have rejected the idea of a borough government. The Treaty has been developed among the Tribes and this solely will be up to the Tribes to decide.

The NAPG will not affect the services being provided by our Regional Non-Profit Organizations nor will it affect the Sovereign Status of our Federally Recognized Tribes, it will strengthen them.

It will also enhance economic development for our region, even more so with the resource development that is occurring or in the process of planning.

Also, we are rich in our natural resources and we need to help manage them for our Subsistence needs in our region. Climate Change has adversely affected our way of life everywhere.

We will provide updates on the Victims Crime Fund, VAWA, Tribal Courts and Public Safety issues.

If you have any questions, please call Mike Williams at 907-765-2061 or email at [email protected]