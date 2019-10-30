by Greg Lincoln

As people of the northern sub-arctic, qiuryiit or the aurora borealis has been a part of our culture since time immemorial, and the same is probably true for all other peoples living in the wonderful realm of the north.

It is one of the perks of living in a cold climate, you get to see the beautiful show of lights in the sky when they come out and if you are still awake to see them.

The lights are mesmerizing to look at, the movements unpredictable and fascinating, different every time with no set pattern or rhythm.

Just imagine, they were made for us who live here to marvel at. What a gift!

And they are out there no matter what is going on in our lives or in our communities, like the weather.

The best viewing months for the auroras, or the Northern Lights, seems to be late fall through winter if you live here in the YK delta.

These northern lights are caused by the interaction between the earth’s gaseous atmosphere, the magnetic north and south poles, and the charged particles released by the sun.

There are different kinds of auroras, including one called “Steve”. The Steve aurora is actually not even an aurora, according to researchers. It is a band of light, like a ribbon.

In our Yup’ik lore, these ribbons of light were said to foreshadow a time of food shortage. Lore is knowledge passed on by word of mouth from person to person, generation to generation. If you want to know more, please ask an Elder. I am sure they would love to tell you what they know.

As for the south pole, the auroras there are called aurora australis.

The University of Alaska’ Geophysical Institute has a webpage dedicated to the aurora borealis. There you can check the forecast to see where the northern lights are to be visible that night. You can also read aurora facts and your many questions about them can be answered.

Some folks wait all their lives to see the northern lights. We hope that you will get your chance.

