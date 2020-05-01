No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska

April 30, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced no new cases of COVID-19. There were also no new hospitalizations or deaths reported. Recovered cases now total 252, including 12 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 19,562 tests have been conducted.

This reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 29 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.

“This is the second day in a week with no reported cases which is encouraging news,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “I urge all Alaskans to keep this trend going as we reopen Alaska by continuing with the personal protective measures of handwashing, wearing face coverings and keeping six feet of distance from others in public, and getting tested if you feel sick.”