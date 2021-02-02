New Year Baby 2021

February 2, 2021 Inside Bethel News 0

Martha Chastity Marie Skyler Parks was born on New Year’s Day 1 minute before midnight. She weighed 8 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring 21 ½ inches long. She is named after the best aunt/sister/daughter Martha Pavilla who went to be with the Lord on 12/26/2013 who is greatly missed and has now returned. Our beautiful baby girl “Al’a” is the daughter of Jason and Mackenzie Parks. She was born in Bethel, Alaska.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.