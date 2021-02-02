New Year Baby 2021

Martha Chastity Marie Skyler Parks was born on New Year’s Day 1 minute before midnight. She weighed 8 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring 21 ½ inches long. She is named after the best aunt/sister/daughter Martha Pavilla who went to be with the Lord on 12/26/2013 who is greatly missed and has now returned. Our beautiful baby girl “Al’a” is the daughter of Jason and Mackenzie Parks. She was born in Bethel, Alaska.

