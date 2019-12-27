New and Increased K300 Sponsorship:

by Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee

First National Bank of Alaska has committed to increase their support of the 2020 Kuskokwim 300, more than tripling the annual contribution they’ve made in recent years.

With this increase FNBA joins Crowley Fuels, Alaska Airlines, Northern Air Cargo, Alaska Marine Lines and GCI as a “Lead Dog Sponsor” of the 2020 race.

The Kuskokwim 300 (K300) is the premier middle-distance sled dog race in the world, boasting the second largest purse ($160,000) in all of dog mushing. The K300 Race Committee plans to host 8 races this season, including the K300, and will distribute a total of $390,000 in prize money across those events.

“Our ability to sustainably offer that kind of prize money is only possible because of the support we receive from our many sponsors,” said Race Manager Paul Basile. “And when you consider our series of local races, most of that prize money ends up going to mushers right here in our region,” he added.

As part of their sponsor recognition package, FNBA receives naming rights to the annual K300 fireworks show. The 2020 display, which will commence immediately after the last mushers have left the chute, will officially be called the “Lead Dog Light Show, Presented by First National Bank of Alaska”.

Northern Air Cargo, another longtime sponsor, has also increased their contribution for the 2020 K300 and will be a “Lead Dog Sponsor”. As part of their expanded support, NAC will contribute a $500 freight credit for the musher with the fastest elapsed time from Bethel to the Kalskag checkpoint (outbound).

Alaska Commercial Company, a “Major Partner” of the K300, will also expand their support in the form of a new checkpoint prize. The first musher to arrive at the Aniak checkpoint will receive a $1,000 credit to be used at any AC Co. Store location.

The K300 also welcomes two new sponsors for the 2020 season; Arctic Chiropractic and Alaskan Brewing Company both join the fold as “Team Dog” sponsors. In addition to a cash donation and massage gift certificates to be auctioned, Arctic Chiropractic will team with The Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center to provide a “Musher Spa” on the Monday after the race where mushers will be treated to free passes to use the Fitness Center hottub and receive a free massage.

“It’s equally exciting to see long time sponsors continue or expand their support of our races as it is to begin relationships with new sponsors,” said Basile.

The 2020 K300 is scheduled to start on Friday, January 17th. There are currently 20 mushers signed up for the 300 mile race, including, as usual, some of the biggest names in mushing.

The postponed “Season Opener”, a 30 mile race, took place last Saturday, December 21st to be followed by the “Holiday Classic” on Saturday, December 28th.