Native Village of Napaimute to receive EDA grant

April 24, 2019 – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced that it is investing to help the Native Village of Napaimute, Alaska, acquire vital equipment needed to spur economic growth in the wood products sector.

“Supporting locally-devised strategies to boost economic opportunity is a major focus of the Trump Administration,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. “The new equipment to be employed by the Native Village of Napaimute will help them continue to compete in the wood products industry.”

A $589,000 EDA grant will help the Village acquire a waterborne landing craft that will aid the transport of harvested wood products. The addition of the waterborne landing craft will help the Native Village of Napaimute increase economic transactions and foster conditions that will be conducive to the creation of business and employment opportunities.