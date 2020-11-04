My Very First Tom Cod

November 4, 2020
Photo by Curtis Mann

5 year old Lewis Mann of Kwigillingok went iqsak fishing at the mouth of the Kuigilnguq River with his dad Curtis last week and this is what he caught with his own rod and reel.

