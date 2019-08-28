Mrs. Sandra Mironov Oct. 31, 1956 – Aug. 13, 2019

Mrs. Sandra Jean Jennings Mironov, age 62, of Franklin, GA passed away August 13, 2019.

A celebration of her life was held Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Centralhatchee Parkway Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mironov was born October 31, 1956 in Atlanta to the late Roy Cleveland Jennings, Sr. and Mary Joyce Higginbotham Jennings.

She earned multiple masters degrees from the University of West Georgia in nursing, psychology and education.

She left Heard County and settled in Bethel, Alaska where she became the Administrator of the Regional Diagnostic Treatment Center.

As Director of the Behavioral Health Center she organized an inhalant treatment center. This was the first center of its kind in Alaska and one of only two in the entire United States. She also worked on a panel created by then Governor Sarah Palin on establishing behavioral health regulations for the State of Alaska.

While in Bethel she fell in love with the man who would be her soulmate, Donald Mironov. They were married in 1997.

In 2004 Sandra returned to Franklin to work in the family business, the Colonial Guest House. She devoted countless hours to the care of her residents.

Sandra had that uncommon balance of a brilliant mind with a heart for service to match. She believed that she was an instrument of service to everyone. If anyone was in need she wanted to do everything in her capability to lift them up. For her it was not a matter of “What can you for me?” but “What can I do for you?”

Survivors include: her husband, Donald Mironov; one daughter, Jody Burden; one son, Jake Cammon all of Franklin; five grandchildren: Alex Cammon, Madison Cammon, Kiki Burden, Cooper Cammon, and Swayzie Cammon; two sisters: Carolyn Walker of Franklin and Charlotte Bierley (John) of Carrollton; two brothers: Roy Jennings (Brenda) of Franklin and Charlie Jennings (Norma Jean) of Bremen; and a number of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Charity and Hans Alexie; one sister, Janet Stanfield; and two brothers: Jimmy Jennings and Gary Jennings.

Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com. Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA was in charge of arrangements.