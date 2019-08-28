by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Some years ago we had published a recipe for morning glory muffins. These were simple yet very delicious muffins that one could make and enjoy immediately on the baking day or freeze and warm up later to serve.

Morning glory muffins

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup raisins

3/4 cup walnut pieces

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

One cup regular whole wheat flour

3/4 cup all purpose flour

One and a half teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon each baking soda and baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 cup light brown sugar

Two large eggs

One 8 ounce can crushed pineapple with juice (1 cup)

Two shredded carrots (1 cup)

One shredded green apple, about 1/2 cup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 12 well muffin tin. Place raisins in a small bowl and cover with hot water just to cover. Let’s soak while preparing rest of the muffins.

Arrange walnuts and coconut on baking sheet and toast for about four minutes until they are lightly browned. Let cool.

Whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ginger in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl whisk together melted butter, brown sugar and the eggs until creamy and well combined. Stir in pineapple and it’s juice. Drain raisins and stir into pineapple mixture with carrot, apple, vanilla, toasted coconut and walnuts. Add the flour mixture stirring until it is well incorporated to form a batter.

Pour batter evenly among the 12 muffin wells and bake on the middle rack for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from the pan placing them directly on the rack to cool completely.

Enjoy! Until next week, dear friends, vaya con Dios.