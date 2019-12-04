Mixed 6 and 2A teams to play at state

The Akiuk Grizzlies, Alakanuk Braves, and the Kalskag Grizzlies are going to be playing at the State Mixed Six Volleyball tournament this week in Anchorage, December 5-7, at Dimond High School.

Alakanuk will be playing against Tanalian on opening day. Other teams are Gustavus, Shishmaref, Nikolaevsk, Buckland, Fort Yukon, Martin L. Olson, Thorne Bay, Nunamiut and (Anaktuvuk Pass).

Akiuk will take on the winner of the Tanalian/Alakanuk match. Kalskag will play the winner of Buckland/Fort Yukon.

In 2A action, the Chevak Comets will play against Su Valley on opening day. Other teams on the 2A bracket include Glennallen, Klawock, Unalaska, King Cove, Craig, and Dillingham.

Good luck teams!