Emmonak AST received a report of a male that jumped into the slough in front of Alakanuk and he did not come back out of the water on 7/24/19 at about 0612 hours. The male was identified as Clyde Edmund Jr., age 19, of Alakanuk. Search and Rescue volunteers are searching for Edmund at this time. On 7/28/19 at about 1835 hours, the searchers found Edmund and the State Medical Examiners Office was contacted. Edmunds remains will be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy. The next of kin has been notified. Condolences to his family.
Missing person’s remains found
Emmonak AST received a report of a male that jumped into the slough in front of Alakanuk and he did not come back out of the water on 7/24/19 at about 0612 hours. The male was identified as Clyde Edmund Jr., age 19, of Alakanuk. Search and Rescue volunteers are searching for Edmund at this time. On 7/28/19 at about 1835 hours, the searchers found Edmund and the State Medical Examiners Office was contacted. Edmunds remains will be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy. The next of kin has been notified. Condolences to his family.
Recent Posts
- Construction Zones in Bethel August 7, 2019
- Canning the Catch students learn fish canning basics August 7, 2019
- Marijuana local option petition ordinance passes introduction August 7, 2019
- Bethel Point in Time Homelessness Data Collection August 7, 2019
- One Baptism, But Which One Is It? August 7, 2019
- AEA announces new village energy efficiency program grants August 7, 2019
- Missing person’s remains found August 7, 2019
- Five Stages of Acculturation August 7, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 2 August 7, 2019
- Fall Public Safety Training Academy Commences August 7, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 25 – August 1 August 7, 2019
- Only the essentials August 7, 2019
- DPS notified that $6M grant application approved by DOJ August 7, 2019
- Juicy Blueberries August 7, 2019
- K9 officer assists in drug arrest August 7, 2019
Be the first to comment