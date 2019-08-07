Missing person’s remains found

Emmonak AST received a report of a male that jumped into the slough in front of Alakanuk and he did not come back out of the water on 7/24/19 at about 0612 hours. The male was identified as Clyde Edmund Jr., age 19, of Alakanuk. Search and Rescue volunteers are searching for Edmund at this time. On 7/28/19 at about 1835 hours, the searchers found Edmund and the State Medical Examiners Office was contacted. Edmunds remains will be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy. The next of kin has been notified. Condolences to his family.



Related