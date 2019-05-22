Missing person found

Chevak Search and Rescue notified State Troopers a body was located mostly covered in snow two miles from Chevak towards Hooper Bay on 5/12/19, at approximately 2145 hrs. Troopers responded to the scene. The remains are believed to be that of Sara Nicholas, age 35 of Chevak. No evidence of foul play was found. The State Medical Examiner’s Office requested the body for exam. Next of kin have been notified. On 3/31/19, 1637 hrs., State Troopers were notified by Chevak Village Police Officers (VPO) of a missing person. Investigation found that Nicholas was last seen by family on 3/18/19. Many condolences to the family.



