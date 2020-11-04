Millie’s Kitchen Korner

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. This week’s recipe comes to us courtesy of Christine Hippler. This is a delicious pie recipe. It’s easy to make and so good to eat; also unusual in that it isn’t covered with a huge mound of meringue typical of most coconut pie. So get in the kitchen soon and try your hand at making this pie.

Coconut Cream Pie

1 cup white sugar

1⁄2 cup all purpose flour

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

3 tablespoons butter

3 egg yolks

1 1⁄2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup shredded coconut

1 9-inch pie crust, baked

In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, flour and salt over medium heat. With a whisk, gradually stir in the milk, keeping the mixture thick and pudding-like, until all the milk is gone. Reduce heat to low and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. In a two-cup measuring cup or small bowl, whisk the egg yolks and mix 1 cup of the hot milk/flour mixture into the egg yolks. Then stir the egg yolk mixture back into the saucepan. Heat on medium heat until it bubbles, stirring, for 2 more minutes. Remove from heat; add butter and vanilla; stir. Add coconut and mix well. Pour into baked piecrust. Refrigerate and serve cold with your favorite topping.

Thanks, Christine! This recipe is a keeper. Until next time, vaya con Dios.