by Greg Lincoln

Greetings friends and Merry Christmas! We hope that you are having a good Christmas season and that you are enjoying the beautiful outdoors. We’ve always loved this time of year and love the events and activities that winter usually brings – the holidays and gift-giving, the dog races, sports, the cookies, ice candle making, and traveling for events.

Today we are looking forward to returning to normal and are cautiously optimistic with the arrival of the much-anticipated vaccine. We trust that all will go well with that. And even if returning to normal is gradual or minute or painstaking, it is a move in the right direction.

We first heard about the virus from the CDC and that was back in January. We braced ourselves and on April 6th, 2020 the YK delta region had its first case. Thank you to our first responders, health care workers, our local leaders, essential workers, mask-makers, food volunteers, and all who have been involved in the fight against the virus. We commend you for all you have done, quyana.

Our wish for you is that you will enjoy your Christmas with the hope that we will be able to laugh and smile once again with family and friends, relatives, with parties, food, festivals, pageants, church services, and socializing. From our family to yours, we wish you Angniq Alussistuaq and happy winter solstice.