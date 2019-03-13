Members appointed to YK Delta Subsistence Regional Advisory Council

Acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has made appointments to the 10 Federal Subsistence Regional Advisory Councils including the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Councils advise the Federal Subsistence Board on subsistence management regulations and policies and serve as a forum for public involvement in Federal subsistence management in Alaska. The appointments were announced on March 5th, 2019. New appointments include: Edward I. Kiokun of Mekoryuk, James C. Landlord of Mountain Village, Phillip K. Peter Sr. of Akiachak, Carl D. Maxie Sr. of Napaskiak, Raymond J. Oney of Alakanuk, Howard T. Amos of Mekoryuk, Robert E. Aloysius of Kalskag, and Richard B. Slats of Chevak.

The new appointees join William F. Brown of Eek, James A. Charles of Tuntutuliak, John W. Andrew of Kwethluk, and Alissa Rogers of Bethel.

