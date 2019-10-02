Man rescued safely

October 2, 2019 In our Native Land 0

Fairbank AST dispatch was contacted by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IRECC) reporting an Inreach emergency SOS activation on 09-25-2019 at approximately 2224 hours. The reporting party stated two hunters were approximately 35 miles southwest of Marshall, Alaska and had been separated during a moose hunt. The caller reported they had lost sight of each other approximately 3 hours earlier. Due to the time of the call and weather conditions, a search and rescue party was not able to respond to the remote area at that time. At daybreak, Renfro’s Alaska Adventures guide service launched 2 aircraft to conduct a search of the area. At approximately 1020 hours, Tony Goulart, age 51, of Livermore California, was located safe and uninjured and reunited with his hunting party.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.