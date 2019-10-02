Man rescued safely

Fairbank AST dispatch was contacted by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IRECC) reporting an Inreach emergency SOS activation on 09-25-2019 at approximately 2224 hours. The reporting party stated two hunters were approximately 35 miles southwest of Marshall, Alaska and had been separated during a moose hunt. The caller reported they had lost sight of each other approximately 3 hours earlier. Due to the time of the call and weather conditions, a search and rescue party was not able to respond to the remote area at that time. At daybreak, Renfro’s Alaska Adventures guide service launched 2 aircraft to conduct a search of the area. At approximately 1020 hours, Tony Goulart, age 51, of Livermore California, was located safe and uninjured and reunited with his hunting party.



