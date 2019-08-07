Man injured in assault

Alaska State Troopers in St. Mary’s was notified of a disturbance in St. Mary’s on 7/26/19 at 1547 hours. AST investigation revealed Allen Andrews, age 37 of St. Mary’s, had cut a 28 years of age male with a knife after an argument at a local residence. During the investigation evidence of manufacturing of homebrew was found. Allen was arrested for Assault III and License or Permit Required and remanded to Bethel YKCC on a no bail status. The victim received minor injuries, was treated and released in St. Mary’s.



