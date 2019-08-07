Alaska State Troopers in St. Mary’s was notified of a disturbance in St. Mary’s on 7/26/19 at 1547 hours. AST investigation revealed Allen Andrews, age 37 of St. Mary’s, had cut a 28 years of age male with a knife after an argument at a local residence. During the investigation evidence of manufacturing of homebrew was found. Allen was arrested for Assault III and License or Permit Required and remanded to Bethel YKCC on a no bail status. The victim received minor injuries, was treated and released in St. Mary’s.
Man injured in assault
Alaska State Troopers in St. Mary’s was notified of a disturbance in St. Mary’s on 7/26/19 at 1547 hours. AST investigation revealed Allen Andrews, age 37 of St. Mary’s, had cut a 28 years of age male with a knife after an argument at a local residence. During the investigation evidence of manufacturing of homebrew was found. Allen was arrested for Assault III and License or Permit Required and remanded to Bethel YKCC on a no bail status. The victim received minor injuries, was treated and released in St. Mary’s.
Recent Posts
- Construction Zones in Bethel August 7, 2019
- Canning the Catch students learn fish canning basics August 7, 2019
- Marijuana local option petition ordinance passes introduction August 7, 2019
- Bethel Point in Time Homelessness Data Collection August 7, 2019
- One Baptism, But Which One Is It? August 7, 2019
- AEA announces new village energy efficiency program grants August 7, 2019
- Missing person’s remains found August 7, 2019
- Five Stages of Acculturation August 7, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 2 August 7, 2019
- Fall Public Safety Training Academy Commences August 7, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 25 – August 1 August 7, 2019
- Only the essentials August 7, 2019
- DPS notified that $6M grant application approved by DOJ August 7, 2019
- Juicy Blueberries August 7, 2019
- K9 officer assists in drug arrest August 7, 2019
Be the first to comment