Man arrested in fatal shooting incident

Alaska State Troopers were notified of a shooting incident involving two brothers in the community of Scammon Bay on 10/20/2019 at about 2000 hours. Weather prevented immediate response from Troopers and medivac aircraft. Troopers have been notified the victim passed away early on 10/21/2019. Village Police Officers kept the suspect in custody. Troopers arrived in Scammon Bay on 10/21/2019 and arrested Hank Aguchak, 36, in the shooting death of his brother, Edward Aguchak, 35, both of Scammon Bay. Hank Aguchak was transported to YKCC and has been charged with Murder II and Manslaughter.



