Man arrested

Alaska State Troopers in Bethel responded to an incident involving a DV Assault on 10/11/2020 at approximately 2111 hours. Jayden Andrew, 23 years old of Tuluksak, was arrested on Assault I, Assault II, Burglary I, Assault III, Assault IV x3, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Trespass I, Harassment II x3, VCOR and was remanded on the following Arrest Warrants: $50,000 Felony PTRP Arrest Warrant for Assault II, $10,000 Felony Arrest Warrant for Assault I, No Bail parole arrest warrant for Sexual Assault III, Bethel Probation Absconder, and a $1,000 Arrest Warrant for Assault IV. Additional incidents related to Andrew’s involvements also include Hindering Prosecution I, Transportation of Alcohol to a Dry Village, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor in a Dry Village. Andrew was additionally remanded to YKCC where he was held on no bail, in addition to a $61,000 bail.

