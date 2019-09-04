Man arrested

Alaska State Troopers received a report of an assault in the village of Napaskiak on 8/31/2019 at approximately 2254 hours. Investigation revealed that Alexie Evan, 25 years of age of Napaksiak, used a four-wheeler as a weapon and hit and ran over an acquaintance causing serious physical injury and fled the scene. Alexie was ultimately taken into custody by Bethel AST and remanded to YKCC and held without bail pending arraignments.

