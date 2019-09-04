Alaska State Troopers received a report of an assault in the village of Napaskiak on 8/31/2019 at approximately 2254 hours. Investigation revealed that Alexie Evan, 25 years of age of Napaksiak, used a four-wheeler as a weapon and hit and ran over an acquaintance causing serious physical injury and fled the scene. Alexie was ultimately taken into custody by Bethel AST and remanded to YKCC and held without bail pending arraignments.
Man arrested
Recent Posts
- Arrest made in cold case murder of Shelley Connolly September 5, 2019
- A place of rest September 4, 2019
- Ugly is More Than Skin Deep September 4, 2019
- King Ranch Chicken September 4, 2019
- More rain on the way for fires in the Bristol Bay region September 4, 2019
- BRHS squads do well at Bartlett State Preview race September 4, 2019
- Blackberry Festival XC Race results September 4, 2019
- Lady Warriors take 4th at Bethel Volleyball Invitational September 4, 2019
- Go beyond your comfort zone September 4, 2019
- 22 of 24 RurAL CAP sites to open doors statewide Sept. 3 September 4, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 29 September 4, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 20 – 30 September 4, 2019
- Extreme conditions extend Alaska wildfire season to September 30 September 4, 2019
- K9 officer sniffs out drugs September 4, 2019
- Alaska’s Code Blue Steering Committee response to vetoes September 4, 2019
Be the first to comment