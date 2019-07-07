Man arrested

July 7, 2019

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers cited Matthew Pilotte (44) of Ketchikan for wasting sport caught fish when he was observed throwing a whole rockfish to an eagle while trolling the waters near Ketchikan on 6-29-2019. This offense requires a mandatory court appearance in the First Judicial District Court in Ketchikan.

