The Alaska Wildlife Troopers cited Matthew Pilotte (44) of Ketchikan for wasting sport caught fish when he was observed throwing a whole rockfish to an eagle while trolling the waters near Ketchikan on 6-29-2019. This offense requires a mandatory court appearance in the First Judicial District Court in Ketchikan.
Man arrested
Recent Posts
- The elusive green sunset July 7, 2019
- Human remains found July 7, 2019
- Remains found July 7, 2019
- Juveniles cause fire July 7, 2019
- Man arrested July 7, 2019
- For Sale July 7, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 12 – 28 July 7, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 27 July 7, 2019
- Marrying Young July 7, 2019
- Lake of Fire: When Hell Goes to Hell July 7, 2019
- AFN applauds Public Safety Emergency Declaration in Rural Alaska July 7, 2019
- Newtok village move intensifying in summer 2019 July 7, 2019
- Bethel’s 4th of July Celebration July 7, 2019
- Mat-Su Delegation: Moving Special Session from Wasilla to Juneau Is Violation of Law July 7, 2019
- Alaska Congressional Delegation welcome DOJ Declaration of Law Enforcement Emergency in Rural Alaska July 7, 2019
Be the first to comment