Mamterilleq Mile XC Race Results

In Bethel: Runners begin their race at the Mamterilleq Mile mass start for the boys at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik. Racers were in grades 4th – 8th.

The 2019 Mamerilleq Mile Cross Country race was held this past Friday in Bethel at the, Ayaprun, School. Runners in grades 4th through 8th from the Bethel Regional High School, Gladys Jung Elementary, and the host team, Ayaprun, Elitnaurvik participated along with the Bethel Regional High School runners who came to the race to support the younger racers. Results are courtesy of Madelene Reichard of Ayaprun Elitnaurvik. Good job runners!

Ayaprun Carayiit cross country Coach Madelene Reichard gathers her runners for a pep talk before the race last Friday. Photos by Alice Leinberger

Girls Results

Place Name School Time

1 Maya Komulainen, BRHS, 6:48

2 Payton Boney, BRHS, 7:01

3 Carliese O’Brien, BRHS, 7:06

4 Rose Dyment, Ayaprun, 7:20

5 Claire Dyment, Ayaprun, 7:22

6 Jordan Klejka, BRHS, 7:26

7 Julia Andrew, BRHS, 7:47

8 Roselyn Daniel, Ayaprun, 8:00

9 Hannah Leinberger, Ayaprun, 8:02

10 Alyssa Nicolai, Ayaprun, 8:06

11 Maggie, GJE, 8:50

12 Elsie Colbert, Ayaprun, 8:58

13 Sally Peters, GJE, 9:02

14 Brianna Fredericks, GJE, 9:03

15 Addie Chaney, GJE, 9:04

16 Ashlynn Lonewolf, GJE, 9:06

17 Andrea Andrew, Ayaprun, 9:14

18 Kaylee Nicolai, Ayaprun, 9:15

19 Brooklynn, GJE, 9:20

20 Mia Daniel, Ayaprun, 9:25

21 Jaylene Oscar, Ayaprun, 9:39

22 Riley Boney, GJE, 9:53

23 Thea Vanasse, GJE, 9:58

24 Alexia, GJE, 10:05

25 Kaylee Moses, Ayaprun, 10:28

26 Macey Langlie, Ayaprun, 10:52

27 Jayna Vanasse, GJE, 12:03

28 Krista Ayagalria, Ayaprun, 12:48

29 Gracie Hooper, Ayaprun, 13:40

Boys Results

Place Name School Time

1 Paul Dyment, BRHS 5:37

2 Mason Beans-Polk, GJE, 6:30

3 Liam Phelan, BRHS, 6:32

4 Sheldon Smith, BRHS, 6:37

5 Ekamrin, GJE, 6:38

6 Guy Guy, BRHS 6:50

7 Ned Peters, BRHS, 6:55

8 Silas Lefferts, Ayaprun, 6:56

9 Jackson Iverson, GJE, 6:57

10 Shawn McIntyre, BRHS, 7:00

11 Patricio, BRHS, 7:16

12 Cole Iverson, Ayaprun, 7:21

13 Ethan Wheeler, GJE, 7:25

14 Brad Judy, GJE, 7:27

15 Michael Kinegak-Merculief, Ayaprun, 7:28

16 Jackson Mercado, GJE, 7:32

17 Ethan Sparck, BRHS 7:38

18 Warren Nicolai, BRHS 7:43

19 Max Lonewolf, GJE, 7:48

20 Aidan Crow, GJE, 7:49

21 Jeremiah Samuelson, Ayaprun, 7:50

22 Carver Hancock, GJE, 8:15

23 Ellis Langlie, Ayaprun, 8:16

24 Mason Berlin, Ayaprun, 8:17

25 Nathan McCabe, GJE, 8:40

26 Elias Komulainen, GJE, 8:42

27 Aiden Laraux, Ayaprun, 8:43

28 Kaysen Koutchak, Ayaprun, 8:57

29 Joel Andrew, Ayaprun, 9:35

30 William Newport-Haas, Ayaprun, 9:38

31 Guy Mochin, Ayaprun, 9:49

32 Trevor, GJE, 9:50

33 Trenton Beaver, Ayaprun, 10:28

34 Keegan Thompson, Ayaprun, 10:29

35 Peyton, BRHS 10:38

Warrior runners to have busy weekend

by Tommy Wells

The Bethel Regional High School cross country teams will be in for a busy weekend of action next weekend, wildfires permitting.

The BRHS runners are scheduled to compete in a pair of cross-country meets in Anchorage, including the 2019 Bartlett State Preview. The BRHS boys and girls will kick off the weekend on Friday, Sept. 6, when they run in the Anchorage Christian School’s 3K Class Challenge at Chaney Lake.

On Saturday, the teams will compete in the Bartlett State Preview on the Bartlett High School trails. Bethel will join more than two dozen other schools at the event, which is held on the same course as the upcoming state cross country meet.

Bethel was scheduled to compete in the Tsalteshi Invitational this past weekend. Officials were forced to cancel the meet due to heavy smoke on the northern Kenai Peninsula from the Swan Lake wildfire.