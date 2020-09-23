by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Comfort food is calling. I love macaroni and cheese – or really macaroni and just about anything. My brother Jesse and I used to make macaroni and tomatoes for a snack in the evening. Better than popcorn. And I have some fancy recipes for gourmet macaroni and cheese, delicious but a little time consuming to make. A macaroni-loving friend of mine who is also a broccoli addict gave me this recipe she found on a canned milk label. It’s pretty good.

Macaroni ‘n Cheese with Broccoli

8 oz. package elbow macaroni (dry, 2 cups)

2 cups broccoli (chopped), fresh (okay frozen)

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)

8 oz. pepper jack cheese, shredded (2 cups)

12oz. can evaporated milk

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup dry bread crumbs (Panko is good)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 2-½ quart ovenproof casserole dish. Cook macaroni according to package directions, adding chopped broccoli the last 3 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl. Add cheeses, milk and black pepper. Mix well and pour into prepared baking dish. Mix together the Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Spread evenly over pasta mixture. Cover snugly with foil and bake 20 minutes in preheated 350-degree oven. Remove foil and continue baking for another 10 minutes until lightly browned. Yummm!

Until next time, dear friends, vaya con Dios.