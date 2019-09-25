LYSD hosts District XC Meet in Alakanuk

The Lower Yukon School District held its cross country meet in Alakanuk last Saturday, September 21st, 2019. Teams from Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Kotlik, Mountain Village, Nunam Iqua, Pilot Station, Russian Mission, Scammon Bay, and St. Mary’s joined the host team of Alakanuk for this event. Posting the fastest time for the high school boys division was Isaac Titus of Scammon Bay. He finished the course in 17:11. For the high school girls finishing first was Rose Lake of Hooper Bay with a time of 22:05. For the HS girls team winners were the Hooper Bay Warriors. In second were the Scammon Bay Eagles. For the boys Hooper Bay took first with Emmonak coming in second. Junior High teams also joined in the event.

Top runners will be competing at the 2019 State Cross Country Finals in Anchorage on October 5th, 2019 at Bartlett High School.

High School Girls Results

1st Rose Lake – Hooper Bay 22:05

2nd Mary Long – Hooper bay

3rd Tracy Evan – St. Mary’s

4th Sandra Tunutmoak – Scammon Bay

5th Flora Nanuk – Scammon Bay

6th Leah Amukon – Scammon Bay

7th Joanita Bell – Hooper Bay

8th Ashley Tinker – St. Mary’s

9th Mckayla Morgan- Russian Mission

10th Sister Nick – Pilot Station

HS Girls Team Results

1st place team – Hooper Bay

2nd place team – Scammon Bay

High School Boys Results

1st Isaac Titus – Scammon Bay 17:11

2nd Patrick Polty – Pilot Station

3rd Billy Tinker – Hooper Bay

4th Shaquille Joe – Hooper Bay

5th William Guidry – St. Mary’

6th Jesse Nanuk – Hooper Bay

7th Andrew Shorty – Emmonak

8th Gregory Fratis – Emmonak

9th Alexander Bird – Emmonak

10th Patrick Fitka – Pilot Station

11th Owen Bill – Mt. Village

12th William Sallison

13th Willie Long – St. Mary’s

14th Cassius Sundown – Scammon Bay

15th Edgar Long – St. Mary’s

16th Jeffrey Tunutmoak – Scammon Bay

17th Micah Prince- Kotlik

18th Troy George – Emmonak

19th Matthew Andrews – Mt. Village

20th Kevin Hendrickson – Mt. Village

21st Exodus Nick – Pilot Station

22nd Devon Heckman – Pilot Station

23rd Edgar

24th Vernon George – St. Mary’s

25th Daniel Myers- Pilot Station

26th Aiden George – Mt. Village

27th Leon Aketachunak- Kotlik

28th Jaye Chandler – Scammon Bay

29th Wilber Fancyboy – Pilot Station

30 John Polty – Pilot Station

HS Boys Team Results

1st place team – Hooper Bay

2nd place team – Emmonak





