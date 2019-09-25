LYSD hosts District XC Meet in Alakanuk

The Lower Yukon School District held its cross country meet in Alakanuk last Saturday, September 21st, 2019. Teams from Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Kotlik, Mountain Village, Nunam Iqua, Pilot Station, Russian Mission, Scammon Bay, and St. Mary’s joined the host team of Alakanuk for this event. Posting the fastest time for the high school boys division was Isaac Titus of Scammon Bay. He finished the course in 17:11. For the high school girls finishing first was Rose Lake of Hooper Bay with a time of 22:05. For the HS girls team winners were the Hooper Bay Warriors. In second were the Scammon Bay Eagles. For the boys Hooper Bay took first with Emmonak coming in second. Junior High teams also joined in the event.
Top runners will be competing at the 2019 State Cross Country Finals in Anchorage on October 5th, 2019 at Bartlett High School.
High School Girls Results
1st Rose Lake – Hooper Bay 22:05
2nd Mary Long – Hooper bay
3rd Tracy Evan – St. Mary’s
4th Sandra Tunutmoak – Scammon Bay
5th Flora Nanuk – Scammon Bay
6th Leah Amukon – Scammon Bay
7th Joanita Bell – Hooper Bay
8th Ashley Tinker – St. Mary’s
9th Mckayla Morgan- Russian Mission
10th Sister Nick – Pilot Station
HS Girls Team Results
1st place team – Hooper Bay
2nd place team – Scammon Bay
High School Boys Results
1st Isaac Titus – Scammon Bay 17:11
2nd Patrick Polty – Pilot Station
3rd Billy Tinker – Hooper Bay
4th Shaquille Joe – Hooper Bay
5th William Guidry – St. Mary’
6th Jesse Nanuk – Hooper Bay
7th Andrew Shorty – Emmonak
8th Gregory Fratis – Emmonak
9th Alexander Bird – Emmonak
10th Patrick Fitka – Pilot Station
11th Owen Bill – Mt. Village
12th William Sallison
13th Willie Long – St. Mary’s
14th Cassius Sundown – Scammon Bay
15th Edgar Long – St. Mary’s
16th Jeffrey Tunutmoak – Scammon Bay
17th Micah Prince- Kotlik
18th Troy George – Emmonak
19th Matthew Andrews – Mt. Village
20th Kevin Hendrickson – Mt. Village
21st Exodus Nick – Pilot Station
22nd Devon Heckman – Pilot Station
23rd Edgar
24th Vernon George – St. Mary’s
25th Daniel Myers- Pilot Station
26th Aiden George – Mt. Village
27th Leon Aketachunak- Kotlik
28th Jaye Chandler – Scammon Bay
29th Wilber Fancyboy – Pilot Station
30 John Polty – Pilot Station
HS Boys Team Results
1st place team – Hooper Bay
2nd place team – Emmonak
Be the first to comment