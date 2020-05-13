Love to Learn

Andrew Frye, 5 years old, with his very first Lagiq caught on May 7, 2020 with his bb-gun at Utngucigtalek between Atmautluak and Nunapitchuk. He also caught his first beaver on May 6, 2020 near Nunapitchuk. He gifted his catches to elders and was very proud. He is looking forward and is excited to learn more about his traditional culture of hunting, said his mom. Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Frye

