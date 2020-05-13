Andrew Frye, 5 years old, with his very first Lagiq caught on May 7, 2020 with his bb-gun at Utngucigtalek between Atmautluak and Nunapitchuk. He also caught his first beaver on May 6, 2020 near Nunapitchuk. He gifted his catches to elders and was very proud. He is looking forward and is excited to learn more about his traditional culture of hunting, said his mom. Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Frye
Love to Learn
Recent Posts
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 29 – May 10 May 13, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 8 May 13, 2020
- For Sale May 13, 2020
- Trouble Falling Asleep May 13, 2020
- Akiak Native Community updates COVID-19 policy May 13, 2020
- Tuluksak student wins subsistence art contest May 13, 2020
- If the Pandemic Did NOT Happen… May 13, 2020
- Reconvene the Legislature Proposal May 13, 2020
- USDA purchases Alaska Pollock May 13, 2020
- New regulations for Kuskokwim River Drainage Chinook Salmon Fishery May 13, 2020
- Bethel PD calls for service for April 2020 May 13, 2020
- Bethel ASB to meet to interview candidates for BRHS principal May 13, 2020
- Black Hawk medivac crew trains in Bethel for floodwatch May 13, 2020
- Mother’s Day Past & Present May 13, 2020
- Lieb, Concepcion, Williams win Pride of Alaska Youth Awards May 13, 2020
Be the first to comment