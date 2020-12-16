Living in Constant Doom

by Dr. Lorin Bradbury

Question: I was prescribed Xanax and Paxil from 2004 to 2013. When I lost my job I could no longer afford the medicines. I have since spiraled down into a repeated sense of regret, depression, and panic. What can I do? I am afraid all the time. And I also live in constant doom. Please reach out to me.

Answer: I strongly urge to you attempt to find counseling services to begin the process back to health. You may need medication, but that can be determine with a good assessment and an appropriate referral. Based on the phone number you provided, it appears you are living somewhere on the east coast of the United States. Most cities and counties have community mental health centers that provide services on a sliding fee scale basis. Since you are unemployed, the fee may be minimal. There may also be nonprofit agencies that provide free emergency services. Another option may be contacting churches in your area to see if a pastor would be able to provide counseling and appropriate referrals. I was a pastor long before I was a psychologist, and I provided pastoral counseling services to many outside the church I pastored.

I am very concerned about your condition as you have described it, and I strongly believe you should not put off reaching out for help beyond what I am able to provide in this response. Please consider some of the suggestion I have made. If you feel like you have sunk too low to pursue local help through the avenues I have suggested, look for an emergency mental health number in your area and call the number.

Lorin L. Bradbury, Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Bethel. For appointments, he can be reached at 543-3266. If you have questions that you would like Dr. Bradbury to answer in the Delta Discovery, please send them to The Delta Discovery, P.O. Box 1028, Bethel, AK 99559, or e-mail them to [email protected]