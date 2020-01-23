LifeMed Alaska flight makes emergency water landing in Unalaska

January 16, 2020: LifeMed Alaska announced this morning an incident in their King Air aircraft during takeoff from the Unalaska Airport at approximately 8:00am that resulted in an emergency water landing between the runway and Hog Island in Unalaska Bay.

The pilot and two medical staff crew members were able to safely evacuate the aircraft into a life raft and were rescued within minutes by U.S. Coast Guard. All three were in good condition, were able to move under their own power and are being evaluated at Iliuliuk Family & Health Services Clinic.

The Aircraft, a King Air twin engine turboprop, was being dispatched to pick up a passenger for transport. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.

According to LifeMed Alaska CEO Russ Edwards, “While taking off for a routine medical transport this morning, our aircraft experienced an unknown issue which forced an emergency water landing. Through skill, training and composure, our pilot and two crew members were able to safely evacuate from the aircraft with minimal injuries. We are extremely grateful for this outcome and are reminded that our profession requires constant vigilance and focus on safety.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will investigate the cause of the accident. Operations at LifeMed Alaska have been temporarily suspended. More information will be released as it becomes available.

LifeMed Alaska employs 135 staff at 7 regional bases as well as ground division bases serving Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. LifeMed Alaska provides 24/7 critical care air ambulance services throughout Alaska with full-scope transports for adult, pediatric, neonate and high-risk obstetric patients using an advanced fleet of Learjets, turboprops, and helicopters. Staffed by highly-skilled medical professionals, LifeMed Alaska plays an integral role in Alaska’s emergency medical systems. For more information, visit www.lifemedalaska.com